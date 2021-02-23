Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visteon from $101.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Visteon from $166.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Visteon from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.40.

Get Visteon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VC opened at $124.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.05. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 2.07. Visteon has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.12). Visteon had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Visteon will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.31, for a total value of $101,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,350 shares in the company, valued at $808,418.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,446,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,595,000 after acquiring an additional 108,914 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,761,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,660,000 after acquiring an additional 78,694 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,075,000 after buying an additional 35,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Visteon by 17.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 569,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,440,000 after buying an additional 86,076 shares in the last quarter.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

Featured Article: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.