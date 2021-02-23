Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €216.00 ($254.12) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €199.00 ($234.12) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €183.44 ($215.81).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

ETR:VOW3 traded up €3.46 ($4.07) on Tuesday, hitting €174.00 ($204.71). The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €157.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €146.00. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €173.66 ($204.31).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.