Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €183.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VOW3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Independent Research set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Nord/LB set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €216.00 ($254.12) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €183.44 ($215.81).

ETR VOW3 opened at €174.00 ($204.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22. Volkswagen AG has a 1-year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 1-year high of €173.66 ($204.31). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €157.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is €146.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46.

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

