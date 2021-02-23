Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WD. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of WD stock opened at $105.92 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 187.94 and a current ratio of 187.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.12. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $349.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 8,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $697,870.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 187,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,236,504.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Insiders sold a total of 85,720 shares of company stock worth $8,333,275 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WD. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,229,000 after buying an additional 926,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after purchasing an additional 352,168 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,506,000 after purchasing an additional 222,234 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 86,737 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 507,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 54,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.