Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the retailer on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

Walmart has raised its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 45 years.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT opened at $137.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.76. The firm has a market cap of $389.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total transaction of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock worth $1,311,930,995. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.