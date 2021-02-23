Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,216 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $13,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMT. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

Walmart stock opened at $137.69 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,980,991 shares in the company, valued at $454,392,458.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 548,602 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total transaction of $78,614,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,071,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

