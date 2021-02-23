Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Cut by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,031 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 178,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.92. 252,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,356,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 177,513 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $27,058,306.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,980,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,392,458.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995 in the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.72.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

