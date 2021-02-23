Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given a $162.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.72.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $137.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.76. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $389.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total value of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,965,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,930,995. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

