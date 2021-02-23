Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Shares Gap Down to $95.00

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.24), but opened at GBX 92 ($1.20). Warpaint London shares last traded at GBX 89.33 ($1.17), with a volume of 33,750 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.99 million and a P/E ratio of 308.30.

In other news, insider Keith Sadler sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18), for a total value of £9,473.40 ($12,377.06).

Warpaint London Company Profile (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

