Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Decreased by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Watsco were worth $20,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WSO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Watsco by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, reaching $242.94. The company had a trading volume of 563 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,162. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $265.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $1.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.23%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.20.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

