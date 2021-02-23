WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,371 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Oppenheimer raised shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Sunday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.09. 83,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,444. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $231.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

