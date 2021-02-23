WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 15,764 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Summitry LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,505,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,029,000 after buying an additional 270,101 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 574,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,653,000 after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.56.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 76,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $5,477,804.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $345,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,080 shares of company stock worth $48,385,744 over the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,123.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.43.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

