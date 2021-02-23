WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 1,793 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of SPLG stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,114. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

