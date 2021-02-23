WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Valmont Industries worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 2,841.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.00.

Shares of VMI traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $227.33. 377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,109. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $236.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $208.22 and its 200 day moving average is $160.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.