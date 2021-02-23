WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,334,996 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,870,107,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,584,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,764,816,000 after buying an additional 382,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,539,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,056,296,000 after buying an additional 294,892 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,495,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $788,016,000 after buying an additional 176,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,877. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.