Webflix Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $319.00 (WFX)

Webflix Token (CURRENCY:WFX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Webflix Token has a total market capitalization of $519,862.42 and approximately $319.00 worth of Webflix Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Webflix Token token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Webflix Token has traded 41.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Webflix Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00055598 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.56 or 0.00722557 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00031541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00037954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00058881 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Webflix Token Profile

Webflix Token is a token. Webflix Token’s total supply is 27,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,367,656,493 tokens. Webflix Token’s official website is www.webflix.io. Webflix Token’s official Twitter account is @WebflixO.

According to CryptoCompare, “Webflix is a broadcasting platform where a wide range of web content, in particular, web series, can be uploaded and connects broadcasting platforms and users, powered by blockchain technology. Webflix Token or WFX is a cryptocurrency that ties Webflix platform to blockchain technology. It can be exchanged at the cryptocurrency exchange and used to trade, pay, invest and support content in the pipeline on Webflix platform. “

Webflix Token Token Trading

Webflix Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webflix Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webflix Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Webflix Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webflix Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webflix Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.