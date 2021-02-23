Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.25 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.36. 954,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,646. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Several analysts have weighed in on WRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

