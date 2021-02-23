WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target Raised to C$13.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WELL. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pi Financial set a C$9.35 price target on WELL Health Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Laurentian raised their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.87.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at C$9.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -126.44. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$1.20 and a one year high of C$9.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.02.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of September 30, 2020, it operated 20 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,000 medical clinics across Canada.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.