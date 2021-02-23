Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 312.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 84,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,520,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,507,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.99%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

