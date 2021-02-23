Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $232.42. 71,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,524,084. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.38 and a 200 day moving average of $236.73.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

