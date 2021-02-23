Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $3.18 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 1.1% of Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 37,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,051,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,436 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 754,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,702,000 after buying an additional 80,574 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 26,128 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of T stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. 717,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,973,785. The firm has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.89. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

