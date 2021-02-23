Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $330,000 Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $104,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $3,795,543.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,043 shares of company stock valued at $7,534,570. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.60. 467,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,077,607. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of -51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.69.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

