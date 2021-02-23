Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $579,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,800 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $137.70. The stock had a trading volume of 455,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,313,883. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $156.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day moving average of $135.95.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

