Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases 613 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 87.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,523,230. The stock has a market cap of $672.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.44.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

