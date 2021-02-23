Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.28. The stock had a trading volume of 272,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,008,633. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $22.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 303.40, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

