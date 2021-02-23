Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Trims Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC cut its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after buying an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $76,108,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,805,342,000 after buying an additional 1,142,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Shares of COP stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.56. 277,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,478,711. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $56.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $55.31 billion, a PE ratio of -45.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.