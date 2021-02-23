Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 247,141 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 1.91% of Westlake Chemical worth $198,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 50.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westlake Chemical during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK opened at $87.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $91.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Westlake Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WLK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.06.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

