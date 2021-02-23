WEX (NYSE:WEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $230.27

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $230.27 and last traded at $230.09, with a volume of 7266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $226.82.

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Truist raised their price target on WEX from $135.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.31.

In other news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 3,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $759,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total value of $1,995,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,165,161. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WEX by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEX by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEX (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

