Whitener Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 4.1% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,753,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,789,000 after purchasing an additional 23,411 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,458,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,886,911,000 after buying an additional 1,691,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 69.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $149.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.02 and its 200 day moving average is $114.93. The stock has a market cap of $455.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $150.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

