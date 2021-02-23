Whiting Petroleum (WLL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:WLL opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $34.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WLL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

