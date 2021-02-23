William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AptarGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.04. William Blair also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

Shares of ATR opened at $129.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup has a 12 month low of $79.84 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.03, for a total value of $519,474.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,000.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

