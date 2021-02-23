William Blair Initiates Coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Equities researchers at William Blair started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA traded down $2.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.66. The company had a trading volume of 75,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,563. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops adeno-associated virus based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-103 for the treatment of SLC6A1 haploinsufficiency disorder; and TSHA-104 for the treatment for Surfeit locus 1 deficiency.

