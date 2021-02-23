William Blair Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 528,081 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 528,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,327,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $147.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $571,590.00. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $223.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.39 and a beta of 1.71. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $239.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.99. The company has a current ratio of 14.67, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

