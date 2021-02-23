William Blair Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,824 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87,373 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $59,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,080,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,005,000 after buying an additional 43,230 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,085,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,724,000 after purchasing an additional 564,344 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Fortive by 25.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,619,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,401,000 after purchasing an additional 331,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $67.09 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

In other Fortive news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTV. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

