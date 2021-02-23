William Blair Investment Management LLC Has $72.56 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,260 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Activision Blizzard worth $72,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 30.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 148,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the third quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,985,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 51.7% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 61,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.0% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 138,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI opened at $96.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average is $84.85. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.71%.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

