William Blair Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

William Blair Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,909 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 60,889 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $47,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 84,412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Finally, LifePro Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Shares of UNP opened at $206.83 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $105.08 and a 52 week high of $221.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $138.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

