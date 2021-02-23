William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 116,178 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

William Blair Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 362,663 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116,178 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $42,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 161.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,104,000 after purchasing an additional 704,459 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 190.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 993,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,670,000 after purchasing an additional 650,712 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $194,584,000 after purchasing an additional 367,447 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 536,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,166,000 after purchasing an additional 341,665 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,162,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after purchasing an additional 268,268 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HSBC upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.70 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.64.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total transaction of $9,925,910.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total value of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,554 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,701.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $136.98. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.16 and a 200-day moving average of $111.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

