William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 170,736 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,047,264 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 170,736 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $148,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In other news, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total value of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,033.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock opened at $136.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.43. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

