William C. Griffiths Sells 18,213 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 18,213 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $442,940.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 251,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 146,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,363. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $26.59. The stock has a market cap of $821.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $255.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,324,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,034,000 after buying an additional 136,143 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,795,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,972,000 after buying an additional 86,940 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,074,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after buying an additional 419,260 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 520,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after buying an additional 257,522 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after buying an additional 18,679 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

