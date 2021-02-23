William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of William Hill plc (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

WIMHY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of William Hill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of WIMHY stock opened at $15.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.28. William Hill has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $16.14.

About William Hill

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

