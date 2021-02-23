Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stake Decreased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 93.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 128,640 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $127.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 43.80%.

In related news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock worth $4,913,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.11.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.