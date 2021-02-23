WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:WSC opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. WillScot Mobile Mini has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $27.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.84.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.09.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

