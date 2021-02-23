Windsor Group LTD Grows Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Windsor Group LTD grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $63.40. 104,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,989. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.65. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

