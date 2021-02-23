Wings Price Tops $0.0410 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Wings token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wings has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $20,980.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00053244 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.94 or 0.00701094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00031720 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00038099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006287 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,067.57 or 0.04366889 BTC.

About Wings

Wings (WINGS) is a token. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official website is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Buying and Selling Wings

