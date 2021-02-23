Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WING. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.73.

Shares of Wingstop stock opened at $131.32 on Friday. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 136.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.10.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

