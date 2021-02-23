WNS (NYSE:WNS) versus CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Head to Head Survey

WNS (NYSE:WNS) and CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.7% of WNS shares are held by institutional investors. 29.3% of CFN Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WNS and CFN Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WNS $928.30 million 4.05 $116.77 million $2.54 29.78 CFN Enterprises $870,000.00 12.10 $8.37 million N/A N/A

WNS has higher revenue and earnings than CFN Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares WNS and CFN Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WNS 11.37% 19.39% 11.66% CFN Enterprises -1,019.62% -2,402.45% -2,711.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for WNS and CFN Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WNS 0 1 9 0 2.90 CFN Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A

WNS currently has a consensus price target of $74.10, indicating a potential downside of 2.04%. Given WNS’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe WNS is more favorable than CFN Enterprises.

Risk & Volatility

WNS has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CFN Enterprises has a beta of -0.21, suggesting that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WNS beats CFN Enterprises on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services. It also provides a range of services, such as customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, manage changes in the business environment, and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, including credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About CFN Enterprises

CFN Enterprises Inc., a digital media and e-commerce company, owns and operates CFN Media, the media network for the legal cannabis, CBD, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company provides sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns. It also operates various media platforms, such as CannabisFN.com, the CannabisFN iOS app, the CFN Media YouTube channel, the CFN Media podcast, and other venues. In addition, the company offers CFN Enterprises' services that are designed to help private companies prepare to go public and public companies grow their shareholder base through sponsored content and marketing outreach. CFN Enterprises Inc. distributes its content to various online platforms, which include CannabisFN.com website, press releases, financial news syndicates, search engines, YouTube, iTunes, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others. The company was formerly known as Accelerize Inc. and changed its name to CFN Enterprises Inc. in October 2019. CFN Enterprises Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

