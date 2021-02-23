Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Ortho Clinical Diagnostics alerts:

OCDX stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Company Profile

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ortho Clinical Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.