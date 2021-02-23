WOM Protocol Hits Market Cap of $20.30 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 23rd. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $20.30 million and approximately $3.99 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WOM Protocol has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00055466 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.03 or 0.00716764 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 53.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00037292 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00058002 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003423 BTC.

WOM Protocol Token Profile

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol.

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

