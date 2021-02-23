WOM Protocol Trading Up 1.5% This Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One WOM Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000415 BTC on popular exchanges. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $21.55 million and $3.87 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WOM Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00055080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $396.30 or 0.00779505 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00031257 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00040511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00058625 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,319.69 or 0.04562787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (WOM) is a token. It launched on October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,207,450 tokens. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol.

WOM Protocol Token Trading

WOM Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WOM Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOM Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.