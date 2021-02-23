Wrapmanager Inc. Acquires New Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 220,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Waycross Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 23,348 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $50.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

